Signify (AMS:LIGHT) Given a €24.75 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €24.75 ($28.78) target price on Signify (AMS:LIGHT) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on Signify and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on Signify and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a sell rating on shares of Signify in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Societe Generale set a €25.50 ($29.65) price objective on Signify and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($27.91) price objective on Signify and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €24.98 ($29.04).

Get Signify alerts:

Signify has a 12-month low of €25.50 ($29.65) and a 12-month high of €36.06 ($41.93).

Philips Lighting NV is a company based in the Netherlands that provides lamps and lighting solutions. Its product portfolio includes, among others, incandescent lamps, halogen lamps, fluorescent lamps, linear fluorescent lamps (LFL), compact fluorescent lamps (CFL), high-intensity discharge lamps (HID) and light-emitting diodes (LED), as well as electronic components, such as electronic ballasts and drivers.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Signify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.