Signaturefd LLC Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,605 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 521,282 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $26,862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 762.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,174,969 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $215,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691,057 shares during the last quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 46.9% in the third quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 44,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 14,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.3% in the third quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 309,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $15,794,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares during the last quarter. 65.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In related news, Director Reed E. Hundt sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $524,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,328,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $31,107.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,746,540.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,135,306. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.28. 247,067 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,193,164. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The chip maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 28.84%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital began coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, August 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.79.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.