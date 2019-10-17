Signaturefd LLC Increases Holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,319 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its position in shares of Nike by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 465 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $95.40. 413,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,284,383. The stock has a market cap of $148.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.66. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $66.53 and a 1-year high of $95.25.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 47.92% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Nike’s payout ratio is 35.34%.

In related news, CEO Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.42, for a total transaction of $15,414,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,054,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,932,417.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Campion sold 122,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $11,303,179.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 505,579 shares of company stock valued at $45,961,980. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Nike from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Nike in a research report on Friday, October 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on Nike in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $82.50 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on Nike from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Nike currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.77.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

