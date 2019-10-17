Signaturefd LLC Acquires 104 Shares of Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,337 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CHTR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 17.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,165,000 after purchasing an additional 11,403 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at about $384,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 41.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,087,000 after acquiring an additional 44,742 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Charter Communications in the second quarter valued at about $3,255,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.1% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 123,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,792,000 after buying an additional 5,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.78, for a total transaction of $389,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,588,879.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR traded up $2.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $440.86. 2,513 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,751. The company has a market cap of $93.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.52, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $391.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Charter Communications Inc has a twelve month low of $272.91 and a twelve month high of $440.27.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $11.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.40 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 3.08% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHTR. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.95.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

