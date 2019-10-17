Sigmaroc PLC (LON:SRC) Insider Garth Palmer Purchases 11,466 Shares

Sigmaroc PLC (LON:SRC) insider Garth Palmer acquired 11,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £5,045.04 ($6,592.24).

Shares of Sigmaroc stock opened at GBX 46.50 ($0.61) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 40.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 43.32. The company has a market capitalization of $79.91 million and a PE ratio of 19.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.52. Sigmaroc PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 36 ($0.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 48 ($0.63).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sigmaroc in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Guernsey, and Jersey. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete, as well as supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

