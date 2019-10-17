Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Shares Up 4.7%

Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA)’s share price shot up 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.31, 214,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average session volume of 564,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.
Several research firms have commented on SRRA. ValuEngine upgraded Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.
The company has a market cap of $22.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 9.24, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 22.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 417,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sierra Oncology by 84.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 899,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 412,728 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sierra Oncology by 981.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares during the period. 52.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sierra Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRRA)
Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.
