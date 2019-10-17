Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Shares Up 4.7%

Sierra Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:SRRA)’s share price shot up 4.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.34 and last traded at $0.31, 214,939 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 62% from the average session volume of 564,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Several research firms have commented on SRRA. ValuEngine upgraded Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

The company has a market cap of $22.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 9.24, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). On average, equities analysts expect that Sierra Oncology Inc will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 22.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,312,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 417,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sierra Oncology by 84.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 899,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 412,728 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Sierra Oncology by 981.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,703 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares during the period. 52.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, is advancing targeted therapeutics for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in hematology and oncology. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has been investigated in two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis and has demonstrated a differentiated therapeutic profile encompassing anemia-related benefits, as well as achieving substantive splenic volume reduction and constitutional symptom control.

