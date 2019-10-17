Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) Price Target Raised to C$3.75 at Noble Financial

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Noble Financial from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Noble Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 160.42% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Sierra Metals from C$2.00 to C$1.90 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th.

Sierra Metals stock traded up C$0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.44. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,031. Sierra Metals has a 52-week low of C$1.33 and a 52-week high of C$3.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.94. The stock has a market cap of $225.08 million and a PE ratio of -90.00.

Sierra Metals (TSE:SMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$67.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$71.20 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Sierra Metals will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Metals Inc engages in the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company holds 81.84% interest in the polymetallic Yauricocha Mine located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

