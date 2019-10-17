Short Interest in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Increases By 7.2%

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,750,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the August 30th total of 7,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
VMW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $198.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.45.
NYSE:VMW opened at $152.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. VMware has a 12 month low of $128.69 and a 12 month high of $206.80. The company has a market cap of $63.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.69.
In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 20,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,214 shares in the company, valued at $80,138,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $412,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,397 shares of company stock valued at $15,396,806 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in VMware by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,779,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,638,534,000 after purchasing an additional 414,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in VMware by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,780,170 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $799,292,000 after purchasing an additional 70,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in VMware by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $743,215,000 after purchasing an additional 319,201 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in VMware by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,149,355 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $387,980,000 after purchasing an additional 67,177 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,543 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $214,789,000 after acquiring an additional 157,630 shares during the period. 17.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About VMware
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.
