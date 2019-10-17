Short Interest in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Increases By 7.2%

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,750,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the August 30th total of 7,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 10.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

VMW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $198.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of VMware from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.45.

Get VMware alerts:

NYSE:VMW opened at $152.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. VMware has a 12 month low of $128.69 and a 12 month high of $206.80. The company has a market cap of $63.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.69.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.45. VMware had a net margin of 66.00% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that VMware will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 20,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,214 shares in the company, valued at $80,138,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 2,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $412,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,397 shares of company stock valued at $15,396,806 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in VMware by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,779,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,638,534,000 after purchasing an additional 414,814 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in VMware by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,780,170 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $799,292,000 after purchasing an additional 70,416 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in VMware by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $743,215,000 after purchasing an additional 319,201 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in VMware by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,149,355 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $387,980,000 after purchasing an additional 67,177 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VMware by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,284,543 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $214,789,000 after acquiring an additional 157,630 shares during the period. 17.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.