Short Interest in Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) Increases By 5.8%

Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ:TBIO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,540,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the August 30th total of 4,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 285,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.9 days. Currently, 13.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

NASDAQ TBIO opened at $8.54 on Thursday. Translate Bio has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $408.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.09). Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 2,696.98% and a negative return on equity of 84.22%. The company had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Translate Bio will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on TBIO. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Translate Bio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.60.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBIO. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $119,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Translate Bio Company Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.