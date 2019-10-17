Short Interest in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) Drops By 7.4%

Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a drop of 7.4% from the August 30th total of 3,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 302,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days. Approximately 14.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

SAH stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.30. 47,345 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,126. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. Sonic Automotive has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $32.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.89.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sonic Automotive will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.60%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on shares of Sonic Automotive from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sonic Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.83.

In related news, President Jeff Dyke sold 25,000 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,290,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,700,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,226,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,639,000 after purchasing an additional 11,440 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 72.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 567,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,243,000 after purchasing an additional 237,690 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 499,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,671,000 after purchasing an additional 18,926 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 158.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 253,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 155,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Sonic Automotive by 18.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 38,362 shares during the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sonic Automotive

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

