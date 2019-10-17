Short Interest in ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:RETO) Decreases By 8.9%

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:RETO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,600 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the August 30th total of 25,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised ReTo Eco-Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ RETO traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.11. 497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,585. ReTo Eco-Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.36.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc manufactures and distributes construction materials primarily in China. Its products include aggregates, bricks, pavers, tiles, river sand, and granite; ground works materials that assist in water absorption, flood control, and water retention; and landscape retaining materials that are used for gardens, roads, bridges, city squares, retaining walls, and slope construction.

