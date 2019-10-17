Short Interest in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Expands By 6.2%

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,170,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the August 30th total of 5,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of Progressive stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.50. 220,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,253,876. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.66 and a 200 day moving average of $77.75. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $56.71 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Progressive had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Progressive will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,720,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,978,233.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total value of $973,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,962.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,855. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Progressive by 752.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 49.5% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James set a $93.00 price target on Progressive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.83.
About Progressive
The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.
