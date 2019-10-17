Short Interest in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Expands By 6.2%

Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,170,000 shares, an increase of 6.2% from the August 30th total of 5,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Progressive stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $71.50. 220,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,253,876. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.66 and a 200 day moving average of $77.75. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $56.71 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. Progressive had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Progressive will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $1,720,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,978,233.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.11, for a total value of $973,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,962.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,855. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Progressive by 752.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Progressive by 49.5% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James set a $93.00 price target on Progressive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.83.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

