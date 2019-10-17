Short Interest in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Declines By 5.2%

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the August 30th total of 2,300,000 shares. Currently, 6.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 274,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days.

Shares of PRFT opened at $37.65 on Thursday. Perficient has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $39.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Perficient had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $141.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.05 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Perficient will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James R. Kackley sold 7,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total transaction of $281,840.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,198,319.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $360,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,763,249.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,239. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRFT. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 42.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 126,767 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 38,013 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the first quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 3.5% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 76,800 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient during the second quarter worth approximately $1,809,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 72.9% during the second quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 487,844 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $16,728,000 after purchasing an additional 205,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PRFT shares. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Perficient in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Perficient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides information technology and management consulting services in the United States. The company designs, builds, and delivers solutions using middleware software products developed by third-party vendors. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementations services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

