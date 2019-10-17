Short Interest in Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) Rises By 8.2%

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 8.2% from the August 30th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

In other news, EVP Charles Todd Latiff sold 1,800 shares of Oconee Federal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total value of $39,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get Oconee Federal Financial alerts:

Shares of OFED traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.66. The stock had a trading volume of 232 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301. The company has a market cap of $129.66 million, a PE ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 0.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Oconee Federal Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49.

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 18.22%.

Oconee Federal Financial Company Profile

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. operates as a holding company for Oconee Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides various banking products and services in the Oconee County area of northwestern South Carolina and the northeast area of Georgia. The company's deposit products include demand, NOW, money market, savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Oconee Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oconee Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.