Short Interest in National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) Declines By 8.8%

National Western Life Group Inc (NASDAQ:NWLI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,900 shares, a drop of 8.8% from the August 30th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,995,000 after purchasing an additional 11,379 shares during the last quarter. RK Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. RK Asset Management LLC now owns 56,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,453,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,424,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Western Life Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. 79.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Western Life Group alerts:

NASDAQ:NWLI traded down $1.87 on Thursday, hitting $265.71. The company had a trading volume of 172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $954.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $267.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.64. National Western Life Group has a 52 week low of $247.24 and a 52 week high of $316.70.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $192.69 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 6.19%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of National Western Life Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of National Western Life Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, and Annuities segments. The company provides life insurance products for the savings and protection needs of policyholders; and annuity contracts for the asset accumulation and retirement needs of contract holders.

See Also: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for National Western Life Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Western Life Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.