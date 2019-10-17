Short Interest in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) Drops By 9.0%

Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 320,100 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the August 30th total of 351,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of LDL stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.12. The company had a trading volume of 22,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,328. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average is $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Lydall has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.96.
Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Lydall had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis.
About Lydall
Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.
