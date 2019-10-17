Short Interest in Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) Drops By 9.0%

Lydall, Inc. (NYSE:LDL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 320,100 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the August 30th total of 351,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of LDL stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.12. The company had a trading volume of 22,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,328. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.19 and its 200 day moving average is $21.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Lydall has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.73 million, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.96.

Lydall (NYSE:LDL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Lydall had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $220.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lydall in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Lydall by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,947 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lydall by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lydall by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Lydall by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,176 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lydall

Lydall, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets specialty engineered filtration media, industrial thermal insulating solutions, and automotive thermal and acoustical barriers for filtration/separation and thermal/acoustical applications worldwide. It operates through Performance Materials, Technical Nonwovens, and Thermal Acoustical Solutions segments.

