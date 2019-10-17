Short Interest in istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) Declines By 6.1%

istar Inc (NYSE:STAR) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,790,000 shares, a decline of 6.1% from the August 30th total of 11,490,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 647,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 16.7 days. Approximately 18.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
In other istar news, insider Marcos Alvarado bought 26,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $99,867.12. Also, major shareholder Istar Inc. bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.13 per share, for a total transaction of $255,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,226,121 shares in the company, valued at $929,227,509.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 313,269 shares of company stock worth $8,653,950 over the last three months. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of istar by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,549,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,024,000 after acquiring an additional 481,799 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in istar during the 2nd quarter worth $5,685,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in istar by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,900,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,280,000 after buying an additional 398,459 shares during the last quarter. Southside Capital LLC grew its stake in istar by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Southside Capital LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,904,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in istar during the 2nd quarter worth $3,168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.
istar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $4.85. istar had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 52.01%. The business had revenue of $98.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that istar will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on STAR. Raymond James upped their target price on istar from $12.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine lowered istar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised istar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded istar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.50.
About istar
iStar (NYSE: STAR) finances, invests in and develops real estate and real estate related projects as part of its fully-integrated investment platform. Building on over two decades of experience and $40 billion of transactions, iStar brings uncommon capabilities and new ways of thinking to commercial real estate and adapts its investment strategy to changing market conditions.
