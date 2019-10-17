Short Interest in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Declines By 7.6%

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 473,500 shares, a decline of 7.6% from the August 30th total of 512,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in International Tower Hill Mines stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,799,968 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,590 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.96% of International Tower Hill Mines worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

NYSEAMERICAN:THM opened at $0.51 on Thursday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $0.72.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) (TSE:ITH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires and explores for mineral properties Canada and the United States. It holds or has rights to acquire ownership or leasehold interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

