Short Interest in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Decreases By 8.2%

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,260,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the August 30th total of 5,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TV. Raymond James restated an “average” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.
Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Grupo Televisa SAB has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $16.80. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.
About Grupo Televisa SAB
Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.
