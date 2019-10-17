Short Interest in Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) Decreases By 8.2%

Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,260,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the August 30th total of 5,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TV. Raymond James restated an “average” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a research note on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa SAB in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Televisa SAB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Shares of NYSE:TV opened at $11.12 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Grupo Televisa SAB has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $16.80. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.94.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB by 2,996.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the 2nd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Grupo Televisa SAB during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. 48.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment produces television programming and broadcasts Channels 2, 4, 5, and 9; sells advertising time on programs; provides Internet services; and produces television programming and broadcasting for local television stations in Mexico and the United States.

