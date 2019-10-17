Short Interest in FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) Drops By 8.6%

FutureFuel Corp. (NYSE:FF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 229,900 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the August 30th total of 251,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of FF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.01. 17,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,457. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average is $11.90. The stock has a market cap of $513.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 2.00. FutureFuel has a 52 week low of $10.17 and a 52 week high of $19.31.

Get FutureFuel alerts:

FutureFuel (NYSE:FF) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $70.86 million for the quarter. FutureFuel had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 7.69%.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.70 target price on shares of FutureFuel in a report on Monday, August 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 8.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 29,155 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the second quarter valued at $1,290,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 18.4% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 177,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 27,500 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FutureFuel during the second quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of FutureFuel by 3.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,221,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $25,965,000 after acquiring an additional 80,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

FutureFuel Company Profile

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells diversified chemical products, bio-based products, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment manufactures and sells custom chemicals, including agrochemicals and intermediates, laundry detergent additives, biocides intermediates, specialty polymers, dyes, stabilizers, and chemicals intermediates; and chemicals used in consumer products consisting of cosmetics and personal care products, specialty polymers, and specialty products used in the fuels industry.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for FutureFuel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FutureFuel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.