Short Interest in Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) Decreases By 9.9%

Finjan Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:FNJN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 347,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the August 30th total of 385,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 61,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FNJN shares. TheStreet cut shares of Finjan from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Finjan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Finjan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley set a $5.00 price target on shares of Finjan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Get Finjan alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FNJN opened at $2.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.74. Finjan has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $4.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35.

Finjan (NASDAQ:FNJN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Finjan will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Finjan during the third quarter worth $1,534,000. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its position in shares of Finjan by 243.1% during the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 739,685 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 524,118 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Finjan by 11.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 301,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 30,600 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Finjan during the second quarter worth $493,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Finjan by 36.2% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 137,660 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 36,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.44% of the company’s stock.

About Finjan

Finjan Holdings, Inc, a cybersecurity company, provides intellectual property licensing and enforcement services in the United States and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of patents related to software and hardware technologies that proactively detect malicious code and thereby protects end users from identity and data theft, spyware, malware, phishing, Trojans, and other Web and network threats.

Featured Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Finjan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Finjan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.