Short Interest in FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) Decreases By 8.5%

FB Financial Corp (NYSE:FBK) saw a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 527,400 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the August 30th total of 576,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 356.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 362.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FBK. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of FB Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Shares of FBK traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,774. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.98. FB Financial has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $39.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.11.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $90.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.41 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 19.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that FB Financial will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

