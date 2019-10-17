Short Interest in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) Declines By 6.5%

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 303,900 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the August 30th total of 325,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.4 days.

FMAO stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $25.65. 4,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,536. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $24.30 and a one year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $287.65 million, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.12.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) (NASDAQ:FMAO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $17.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.64 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMAO. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,808,000. F3Logic LLC increased its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 87,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. 18.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FMAO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine raised Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH) in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (OH)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and other financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking accounts; savings and time deposits, including certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement accounts and health savings accounts.

