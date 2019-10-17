Short Interest in Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) Drops By 6.8%

Brookfield Property Reit Inc (NASDAQ:BPR) saw a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,290,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the August 30th total of 12,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 953,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.8 days. Approximately 15.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

BPR traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $19.05. 1,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,501. Brookfield Property Reit has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%.

In other Brookfield Property Reit news, Director Scott Cutler bought 6,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $124,902.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property Reit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 63.1% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 2.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 45,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Brookfield Property Reit during the second quarter worth about $2,941,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP increased its stake in Brookfield Property Reit by 20.0% during the second quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 83.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Property Reit Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (BPR) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (BPY) one of the world's largest commercial real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPR was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

