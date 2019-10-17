Short Interest in AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) Declines By 5.4%

AVX Co. (NYSE:AVX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,440,000 shares, a drop of 5.4% from the August 30th total of 2,580,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 269,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in AVX in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in AVX by 8,690.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of AVX by 10.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of AVX during the second quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AVX during the second quarter valued at $214,000. Institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

AVX traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.03. 17,552 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,678. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.76. AVX has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.21.

AVX (NYSE:AVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. AVX had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $402.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AVX will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AVX shares. ValuEngine upgraded AVX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AVX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price objective on AVX and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

AVX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and resells various electronic components, interconnect devices, sensing and control devices, and related products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Electronic Components; Interconnect, Sensing and Control Devices; and Kyocera Electronic Devices Resale.

