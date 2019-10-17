Short Interest in Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) Grows By 9.2%

Asure Software Inc (NASDAQ:ASUR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the August 30th total of 2,930,000 shares. Approximately 23.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 436,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Asure Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Asure Software by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 233,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. S Squared Technology LLC raised its holdings in Asure Software by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. S Squared Technology LLC now owns 94,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 16,461 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Asure Software by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 870,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,164,000 after buying an additional 74,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in Asure Software by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 378,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after buying an additional 154,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ASUR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Asure Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Asure Software in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a report on Monday. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Asure Software in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $12.00 target price on shares of Asure Software and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $8.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.28. The firm has a market cap of $135.13 million, a PE ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26. Asure Software has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.64 million. Asure Software had a negative net margin of 9.77% and a positive return on equity of 6.81%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Asure Software will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Asure Software

Asure Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management and workspace management solutions worldwide. Its product line includes AsureSpace workspace management solutions that enable organizations to optimize their real estate investment, and create a digital workspace that empowers mobile and virtual employees; and AsureForce time and labor management solutions to help organizations optimize their workforce, as well as control labor administration costs and activities.

