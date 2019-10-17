Short Interest in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) Decreases By 6.1%

ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 844,100 shares, a decrease of 6.1% from the August 30th total of 899,100 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 277,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $59.97 on Thursday. ASGN has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $71.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Get ASGN alerts:

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). ASGN had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $972.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $972.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASGN will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of ASGN by 380.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 789,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,845,000 after acquiring an additional 625,197 shares in the last quarter. Incline Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASGN during the second quarter worth about $27,490,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASGN during the second quarter worth about $17,977,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 14.0% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,757,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,480,000 after buying an additional 216,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in shares of ASGN during the second quarter worth about $7,608,000. Institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

ASGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on ASGN to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $76.00 target price on ASGN and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for ASGN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASGN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.