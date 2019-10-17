Short Interest in ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) Increases By 8.4%

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,880,000 shares, a growth of 8.4% from the August 30th total of 10,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 956,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.4 days. Currently, 13.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABR. Raymond James raised shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JMP Securities set a $14.50 price objective on shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.26.

NYSE:ABR opened at $13.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 15.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.78.

ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH had a net margin of 44.17% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $82.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Melvin F. Lazar acquired 4,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $55,437.44. Following the purchase, the director now owns 205,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William C. Green acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.83 per share, for a total transaction of $256,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 121,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,555,829.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the 3rd quarter worth about $141,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARBOR RLTY TR I/SH by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. 48.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily and commercial real estate markets. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related notes and various mortgage-related securities.

