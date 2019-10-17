Short Interest in Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) Drops By 11.5%

Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 567,900 shares, a drop of 11.5% from the August 30th total of 642,000 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,680,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ GNMX remained flat at $$0.13 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,375. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day moving average is $0.19. Aevi Genomic Medicine has a fifty-two week low of $0.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1.32.

Aevi Genomic Medicine (NASDAQ:GNMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Equities research analysts predict that Aevi Genomic Medicine will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Aevi Genomic Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aevi Genomic Medicine stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aevi Genomic Medicine Inc (NASDAQ:GNMX) by 82.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,252,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566,497 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 1.93% of Aevi Genomic Medicine worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

About Aevi Genomic Medicine

Aevi Genomic Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops novel therapies for pediatric onset and life-altering diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include AEVI-001, a glutamatergic neuromodulator, which has completed Phase II/III SAGA trial for the treatment of a genetically-defined subset of adolescent attention deficit hyperactivity disorder patients who have genetic mutations that disrupt the mGluR network resulting in glutamate imbalance; and AEVI-002, an anti-LIGHT monoclonal antibody that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for use in severe pediatric onset Crohn's disease.

