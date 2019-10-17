SHIELD (XSH) Price Up 2.1% Over Last 7 Days

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded up 19% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. SHIELD has a total market cap of $286,566.00 and $110.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including SouthXchange, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Trade Satoshi. During the last week, SHIELD has traded up 2.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,112.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $178.11 or 0.02196671 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $219.72 or 0.02709856 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.84 or 0.00676336 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.68 or 0.00736087 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00012587 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00056130 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.82 or 0.00454142 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012361 BTC.

SHIELD Profile

SHIELD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency . SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh

SHIELD Coin Trading

SHIELD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

