Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) Shares Sold by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. Sherwin-Williams makes up about 2.3% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $18,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 235.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

NYSE:SHW traded down $4.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $559.99. The stock had a trading volume of 11,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,241. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 1-year low of $355.28 and a 1-year high of $565.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $540.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $484.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 48.92%. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 24.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $545.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $510.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $517.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $525.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $543.85.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider David B. Sewell sold 4,709 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.52, for a total value of $2,323,985.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,220,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Ippolito sold 5,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $2,710,956.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,197,906.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,121 shares of company stock worth $6,134,153 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Read More: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.