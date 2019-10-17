ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) Insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai Sells 1,563 Shares

ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.07, for a total transaction of $422,119.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,666 shares in the company, valued at $9,632,316.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chirantan Jitendra Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 12th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.28, for a total transaction of $402,128.64.

On Monday, August 12th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,563 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.30, for a total transaction of $408,411.90.

On Thursday, August 8th, Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,560 shares of ServiceNow stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $410,358.00.

NOW opened at $254.60 on Thursday. ServiceNow Inc has a twelve month low of $147.63 and a twelve month high of $303.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.81. The firm has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 1,273.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.31.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02. ServiceNow had a net margin of 0.09% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. grew its position in ServiceNow by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bbva USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in ServiceNow by 3.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,626 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in ServiceNow by 2.6% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 3.5% in the second quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target (up from $295.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.17.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

