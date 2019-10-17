Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) Research Coverage Started at Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an underperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SNH. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an equal weight rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Senior Housing Properties Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNH opened at $9.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.61. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $7.49 and a 1 year high of $17.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56.

Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. Senior Housing Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $262.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Senior Housing Properties Trust will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,943,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,963,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,048,000 after acquiring an additional 717,738 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,260,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,235,000 after acquiring an additional 761,872 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,602,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,797,000 after acquiring an additional 398,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,463,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,645,000 after acquiring an additional 123,707 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Senior Housing Properties Trust Company Profile

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

