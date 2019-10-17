Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Select Energy Services Inc (NYSE:WTTR) will announce earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. Select Energy Services posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 65.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full-year earnings of $0.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). Select Energy Services had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $323.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

WTTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Select Energy Services from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

WTTR opened at $7.42 on Thursday. Select Energy Services has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $809.24 million, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 2.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.23.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 10.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 343,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after buying an additional 32,634 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 4,711.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 649,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after buying an additional 636,474 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in Select Energy Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 49.2% in the second quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 22,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 7,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

