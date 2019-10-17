Security National Bank Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Security National Bank lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Security National Bank’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,158,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,360,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,370 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 999,928.6% during the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 125,173,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,342,000 after acquiring an additional 125,161,066 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,255,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,381,000 after acquiring an additional 313,073 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,791,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,757 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,995,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,913,000 after acquiring an additional 122,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $135.17 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $121.00 and a 12-month high of $148.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 38.63% and a net margin of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Johnson & Johnson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.91.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

