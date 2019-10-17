Secure Trust Bank’s (STB) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on STB. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a reduce rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.99) price target on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Secure Trust Bank has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,403.50 ($18.34).

Shares of STB stock traded up GBX 20 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,350 ($17.64). 936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,657. Secure Trust Bank has a 12 month low of GBX 1,130 ($14.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,610 ($21.04). The company has a market cap of $242.04 million and a P/E ratio of 8.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,286.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,405.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a GBX 20 ($0.26) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Secure Trust Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.52%.

In related news, insider Michael Bruce Forsyth purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,347 ($17.60) per share, with a total value of £6,735 ($8,800.47).

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides retail banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Personal Lending, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

