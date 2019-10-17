Secure Income REIT PLC (LON:SIR) Declares Dividend of GBX 4.20

Secure Income REIT PLC (LON:SIR) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.20 ($0.05) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Secure Income REIT stock remained flat at $GBX 432 ($5.64) during trading hours on Thursday. 520,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,357. Secure Income REIT has a 52 week low of GBX 3.97 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 456 ($5.96). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 441.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 377.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.54.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

In other news, insider Nicholas Mark Leslau sold 5,616,616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.49), for a total value of £23,589,787.20 ($30,824,235.20).

Secure Income REIT Company Profile

Secure Income REIT specialises in generating long term, inflation protected, secure income from real estate investments. Its investment strategy is designed to satisfy investors' growing requirements for high quality, safe, inflation protected income flows. At 30 June 2018, the Group's investment property portfolio was valued at £2.3 billion, producing £124.5 million per annum of rental income from long term leases with a weighted average unexpired term to expiry of 21.4 years.

