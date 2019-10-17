Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) Short Interest Down 8.0% in September

Sealed Air Corp (NYSE:SEE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,870,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the August 30th total of 6,380,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp restated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut Sealed Air from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Sealed Air from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.63 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Sealed Air from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.15.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motco acquired a new stake in Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEE traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.14. 91,560 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,044. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08. Sealed Air has a twelve month low of $30.22 and a twelve month high of $47.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.01.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Sealed Air had a negative return on equity of 121.14% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sealed Air will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 25.60%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Food Care and Product Care. The Food Care segment offers integrated packaging materials and equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, and total cost optimization for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

