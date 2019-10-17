Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $37.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 21st. FBN Securities upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.10.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $54.90 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $35.38 and a 52-week high of $57.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.21. The firm has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.64.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The data storage provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 72.07%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $645,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,153.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $235,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,387. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,000 shares of company stock worth $7,035,110 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,036,970 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $95,982,000 after buying an additional 101,002 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 11.2% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,123 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 80.4% during the second quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,316 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 20.8% during the second quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 13,156 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

