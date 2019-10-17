SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,297 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,297 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 148.2% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth $628,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 13.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares during the period.

VEU stock opened at $50.71 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.13. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $44.06 and a twelve month high of $51.89.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $0.3273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 3%.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

