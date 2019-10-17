SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MGPI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 1,966.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 9,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGP Ingredients by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,241,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,295,000 after purchasing an additional 32,772 shares during the period.

MGPI opened at $46.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.27. MGP Ingredients Inc has a 12-month low of $44.12 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $790.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49 and a beta of 1.60.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.06). MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients Inc will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MGPI shares. BidaskClub lowered MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered MGP Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.67.

In other news, insider Augustus C. Griffin bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.75 per share, with a total value of $119,375.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 118,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,664,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 24.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates in two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

