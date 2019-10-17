SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,890 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MA. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 52.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Delphi Private Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 74.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard stock opened at $278.27 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $276.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.58. The company has a market capitalization of $280.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $171.89 and a 1 year high of $293.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $275.71 per share, for a total transaction of $413,565.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,645.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.47, for a total transaction of $2,205,886.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 112,149,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,118,249,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,243 shares of company stock worth $34,121,977. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $282.00 to $324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Moffett Nathanson set a $320.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

