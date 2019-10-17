SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Invests $443,000 in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $443,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $260,000. Sabal Trust CO purchased a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the third quarter worth about $21,726,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2,060.2% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 27.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 2,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.84, for a total transaction of $247,359.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 65,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,883,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAA. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays set a $141.00 price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.29.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $133.42 on Thursday. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1 year low of $91.21 and a 1 year high of $134.17. The company has a market cap of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.58 and its 200 day moving average is $119.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.58%.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.