SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 3.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLIR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the second quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the second quarter worth $87,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the second quarter worth $108,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FLIR Systems by 45.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the second quarter worth $117,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other FLIR Systems news, VP Brian E. Harding sold 3,625 shares of FLIR Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $190,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,812.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FLIR opened at $53.71 on Thursday. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $57.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.16.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $482.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

FLIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of FLIR Systems in a report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.40.

About FLIR Systems

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

