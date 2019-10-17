Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) Receives $98.42 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.42.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Bank of America upgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

SMG opened at $101.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.81. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12 month low of $57.96 and a 12 month high of $114.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $103.42 and a 200 day moving average of $97.11.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Adam Hanft sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $825,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,777,368.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nancy G. Mistretta sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.98, for a total value of $269,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,662.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 794,810 shares of company stock valued at $86,961,210 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 24.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,941,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,173,000 after acquiring an additional 578,765 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 18.5% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,553,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,620,000 after acquiring an additional 399,067 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter worth approximately $20,209,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 615.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 223,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,029,000 after buying an additional 192,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter worth approximately $18,124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

