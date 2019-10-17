Scott & Selber Inc. Raises Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Scott & Selber Inc. grew its position in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.1% during the second quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 49.5% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.5% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 4,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $930,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 22,500 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $1,720,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,978,233.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,624,855. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PGR traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.02. The stock had a trading volume of 116,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,253,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.68. Progressive Corp has a twelve month low of $56.71 and a twelve month high of $84.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.75.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.66 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 9.05%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PGR. Evercore ISI began coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday. They set an “in-line” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Barclays set a $90.00 price target on Progressive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on Progressive from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $78.00 price target on Progressive and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research raised their price target on Progressive from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.83.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

