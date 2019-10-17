Scott & Selber Inc. Makes New $1.30 Million Investment in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA)

Scott & Selber Inc. bought a new position in InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 67,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,295,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of InVitae in the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of InVitae in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of InVitae in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of InVitae in the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of InVitae in the second quarter worth about $99,000. 86.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get InVitae alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NVTA shares. Chardan Capital set a $32.00 price objective on shares of InVitae and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of InVitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $34.00 target price on shares of InVitae and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InVitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $31.00 target price on shares of InVitae and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

In other news, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 24,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $620,464.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 3,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $81,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,722,305. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVTA stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.90. 773,585 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,179. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 2.51. InVitae Corp has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a current ratio of 7.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.14.

InVitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $53.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.17 million. InVitae had a negative return on equity of 58.48% and a negative net margin of 83.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that InVitae Corp will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InVitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a genetic information company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its tests include genes associated with hereditary cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disorders, pediatric disorders, metabolic disorders, and other hereditary conditions; and screening and testing services in reproductive health, including preimplantation and carrier screening for inherited disorders, prenatal diagnosis, miscarriage analysis, and pediatric developmental disorders.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InVitae Corp (NYSE:NVTA).

Receive News & Ratings for InVitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InVitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.