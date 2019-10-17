Scott & Selber Inc. Has $2.99 Million Stake in Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI)

Scott & Selber Inc. increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Motorola Solutions accounts for 1.5% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $2,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,559,331 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,094,399,000 after purchasing an additional 502,772 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,335,326 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,057,049,000 after purchasing an additional 371,731 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 29.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,015,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,002,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,124 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 233.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,470,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $912,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.4% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,136,173 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $689,624,000 after purchasing an additional 16,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Rajan Naik sold 9,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $1,613,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kelly S. Mark sold 48,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.47, for a total transaction of $8,316,295.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,958,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,047,392,724. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock traded up $3.97 during trading on Thursday, reaching $176.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,552. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.70. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.59. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $108.25 and a 52 week high of $182.28.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 105.22%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $171.53 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

