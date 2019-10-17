Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.

Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. decreased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF makes up 2.4% of Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. owned 1.24% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $3,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 232,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares during the period. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $4,796,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 79,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.28. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,718. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 12-month low of $31.63 and a 12-month high of $39.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.41.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.2049 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

Further Reading: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.