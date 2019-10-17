Schwab Charitable Fund Boosts Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Schwab Charitable Fund increased its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,930 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. HDFC Bank makes up 0.3% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 10,599 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 182,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,729,000 after acquiring an additional 94,110 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,098,000 after acquiring an additional 375,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in HDFC Bank by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,268,000 after acquiring an additional 8,989 shares during the last quarter. 9.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

NYSE HDB traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $57.74. 25,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.02. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $43.62 and a fifty-two week high of $65.89. The firm has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.43.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on HDB. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded HDFC Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.32.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.